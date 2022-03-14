Elks Lodge development in midtown Billings gets final approval

The Elks Lodge property at Ninth Street West and Lewis Avenue in Billings got the final nod of approval from the city to zone the lot for redevelopment.

Thrive Development is the property's buyer and requested a zone change to allow the construction of townhouses and apartments and to keep the Elks Tennis Center. The sale of the Elks Lodge property was contingent on the zone change being approved; the property has been on the market for three years.

The city's zoning commission unanimously approved recommending the zone change in January and last month, City Council in 10-1 vote gave it initial approval.

The divide widened Monday night as a handful of council members expressed concern over how the Elks Lodge property had been zoned in the past and then updated last year under Project Re:Code, the city's new zoning regulations. They were also displeased with the lack of consideration for neighbors in the area.

Council eventually voted 7-3 in favor of the new zoning for the property with council members Mike Boyett and Pam Purinton voting in opposition, joining Roy Neese, who opposed it at the meeting last month.

The zone change and the proposed development it heralds has seen spirited opposition from some neighbors in the area. It's also received strong support from housing development advocates, who argue the city is in dire need of more housing.

The whole 8-acre parcel is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1, which allows for a wide range of commercial and some residential development. Thrive is proposing to break up the parcel into three parts, with each zoned for a specific use.

The stretch of land along Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets west would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 1, which allows for the development of townhouses and duplexes of up to four units. Right now that property is the Elks Lodge parking lot.

Behind the parking lot where the lodge now sits, and the property behind it as it stretches down 10th Street West to Yellowstone Avenue, would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 3, which allows for the development of apartment complexes with five or more units and up to four stories tall.

The Tennis Center would remain zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1.

