Elysian students make gift bags for weary health care workers

Middle school students at Elysian have been busy recently preparing gift bags for nurses.
After students from the Lighthouse leadership group decided on the idea, about 30 girls signed up to collect snacks and write cards for 50 nurses at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent hospitals.
“We’re doing it to give thanks, to show them we’re thankful for them for saving people’s lives every day and for taking care of us," said Evie, a sixth-grader.
Another sixth-grader, Isabelle, said the gifts for nurses are “just little things to make their day a lot better."
Students have seen parents, family members, and classmates become sick with COVID-19 who have since recovered. Some students even have parents who work at hospitals and are nurses.
“Because of those experiences, the kids really are like, ‘We need to do something to be so thankful for everything,’ ” said Bethany Joy, a teacher-advisor on the project.
Students created and posted flyers while advisors sent out information in a school blog and in newsletters. The school community donated all of the snacks by sending them in with students or by delivering items to the school.
Lighthouse is a leadership group for students who want to improve their school, said Joy. These students apply for the opportunity and contribute their time before or after school.
Sarina Menosky, a first-grade teacher, donated a box of cookies, a box of gum, a box of Crystal Lite packets, a box of chocolate, and a box of hot chocolate. “Every holiday season, I just do some act of kindness,” she said.
Elysian is one of several schools to donate to health care workers, said Tyler Wiltgen, executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, where gifts are received for the hospital. “We make sure [cards] get spread around different parts of the hospital. The schools have done a really good job of keeping everyone's spirits up during this tough time,” said Wiltgen.
Elysian’s Principal Ryan Truscott is proud of the students, and nurses. “We’re really super proud of the students and of what they’ve done, not only to represent our school but to represent our community as well, and to let the nurses know that we see what they’re doing and we hear their stories,” he said.
Truscott and Joy will likely deliver the bags without students because of COVID-19 regulations and precautions, they said.