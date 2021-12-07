Elysian students make gift bags for weary health care workers

Middle school students at Elysian have been busy recently preparing gift bags for nurses.

After students from the Lighthouse leadership group decided on the idea, about 30 girls signed up to collect snacks and write cards for 50 nurses at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent hospitals.

“We’re doing it to give thanks, to show them we’re thankful for them for saving people’s lives every day and for taking care of us," said Evie, a sixth-grader.

Another sixth-grader, Isabelle, said the gifts for nurses are “just little things to make their day a lot better."

Students have seen parents, family members, and classmates become sick with COVID-19 who have since recovered. Some students even have parents who work at hospitals and are nurses.

“Because of those experiences, the kids really are like, ‘We need to do something to be so thankful for everything,’ ” said Bethany Joy, a teacher-advisor on the project.

Students created and posted flyers while advisors sent out information in a school blog and in newsletters. The school community donated all of the snacks by sending them in with students or by delivering items to the school.