Emergency crews rescue three from Yellowstone River Tuesday

Rescue crews in the area of Riverfront Park southwest of Billings on Tuesday afternoon found at least three lost tubers who went missing on the Yellowstone River.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the rescue attempt and said crews are still working to determine just what the situation is.  

Initial dispatch calls went out just after 1 p.m. reporting that at least several 12-year-olds had gone missing on the river. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

