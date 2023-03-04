Two people were hospitalized, at least two vehicles were wrecked and two homes were damaged in separate incidents overnight along Grand Avenue.

First responders closed off portions of Grand Avenue and Eighth Street West after a rollover crash late Friday night that damaged multiple vehicles and homes. Only hours later, a man was shot less than two blocks away, according to statements from the Billings Police Department.

A man was apparently speeding while driving east on Grand Avenue, BPD Sgt. Reid said via a social media post. At around 9:45 on Friday, he lost control near the 700 block and his vehicle overturned, striking at least one pickup truck and two houses on the south side of Grand Avenue. His red vehicle came to a stop on his roof and against the corner of a residence.

Crews with the Billings Fire Department extricated the driver, who was traveling alone. American Medical Response transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries, Reid said. Investigators at the scene had east and northbound traffic at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Eighth Street West closed for about seven hours.

At around 2:00 on Saturday morning, BPD responded to a man shot in the parking lot of Nickels Casino, just west of the rollover crash on Grand Avenue. The 48-year-old was uncooperative with police, according to a statement from BPD Sgt. Terry Peterson said, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, which is still under investigation. Billings police have responded to at least five shootings in the city so far this year, two of which became homicide investigations.

Last month, a Billings teen died in a crash at Grand Avenue and 54th Street West. The 19-year-old was killed after hitting a stop light at the intersection. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. There have been two fatal crashes in Yellowstone County so far in 2023, the first occurring just a few minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day at King Avenue West and 56th Street West.