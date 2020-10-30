Emergency low-barrier shelter to open for winter in downtown Billings

That includes the Montana Rescue Mission, which operates the Men's Shelter and Women and Family Shelter, and the Crisis Center, a 24-hour crisis shelter designed to help those with immediate substance abuse or mental health needs.

MRM, as a private religious organization, has an intoxication policy that prevents those who might pose a serious threat to themselves or to staff or others using the mission from staying there. The Crisis Center has limited space.

In cases where other shelters can't take those individuals, Off The Streets would house them for the night and provide them a pathway to services.

"It's not about enabling," Willis said. "It's about meeting people where they're at. We're going to meet people where they are, not where we want them to be."

Off The Streets organizers have been communicating with business and property owners near the old Western Inn to address concerns, answer questions and troubleshoot potential problems.

They have a lot of expertise to help guide the process, Willis said.