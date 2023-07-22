Officials have called in a "mass casualty team" after a deck collapsed at Briarwood Country Club Saturday evening.

At least 14 people were injured in the accident. County emergency officials called for all available ambulances and one helicopter. Police have shut down the roads to Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to keep access clear.

A statement from Billings Police said the department was called to assist Billings Fire Department and AMR at the 3400 block of Briarwood Blvd.

"During an event at this location a patio collapsed leaving multiple individuals with injuries. It has been confirmed that there have been no fatalities. AMR has transported a large number of individuals to local hospitals. The area may be congested with emergency response vehicles while they finish clearing the area and assisting the victims," according to the statement from Lt. Matt Lennick.

Emergency crews are still on the scene trying to clear the deck area and respond to the injured.

“Billings Clinic is fully prepared to help with this unfortunate situation. We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients. We have received six thus far and are expecting at least three more,” said Dr. Clint Seger, CEO, Billings Clinic.

Later, another Billings Clinic official confirmed that 11 victims had been admitted to the hospital.

