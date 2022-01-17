Emery Three Irons’ return to education improves Crow Reservation

Emery Three Irons’ office is about three miles south of where he was raised in Crow Agency. He is a lead geographic information systems analyst for the Crow Water Quality Project, working toward ensuring that every member of his community has access to clean and plentiful water.

From that perspective, the map of Three Irons’ journey seems small. But the path to where he is today is not the one he thought he would take. Growing up, the goal of completing a college degree had been constantly in the back of his mind, something he couldn’t shake. It seemed to him the best way to make a difference in the community he cares so much about.

Three Irons received an associate of science degree from Little Big Horn College and completed a year of study at Montana State University in 2003. But after that first year, he wasn’t sure his goal of earning a college diploma was meant to be. Struggles with alcohol had gotten in the way of his studies during what he remembers as a dark time. It was a detour on the map he hadn’t seen coming.