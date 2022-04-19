Emily Pennington will get to stay in school as Billings school board changes policy

Emily Pennington will get to stay another year at West High School in Billings and graduate with her class in 2023.

And, so will every other student in Billings School District 2 up to age 20 if they want to.

Emily, who has Down syndrome, is a cheerleader at West where she faced aging out of the district before graduating with her class. She was held back in kindergarten by her parents after dealing with numerous medical problems. Her parents’ frustration over getting district officials to consider changing the policy created a huge community uproar and prompted several public rallies supporting Emily.

On Monday night, nearly five hours into their regular board meeting, school board trustees voted 5-3 to modify the district's enrollment policy to include any student who does not turn 20 before Sept. 10 of the year to be enrolled. Some special-needs students could stay beyond that age if deemed appropriate by staff.

The meeting was at times acrimonious, with board members occasionally being shouted down by members of the audience. Emily's parents, Jana and James Pennington, have spoken passionately in support of their daughter and special education during at least three board meetings. In one meeting, Emily stood to address the board herself and drew a standing ovation.

Before the vote late Monday, board member Mike Leo acknowledged that changes to the policy, especially as it applies to special-needs students and funding, will still need to be worked out.

“But, let’s make this change tonight. Let’s see what happens,” he urged the board. “We’ll do our best, and it won’t be perfect, but let’s get caught trying.”

Still to be refined is how extending the stay of special-needs students will be paid for. A provision in a new state law extends some funding for those students, but the school district could still be left with an annual shortfall in three years estimated at more than $1 million annually.

Jana and James Pennington on Monday again made impassioned pleas to the board to extend the age-out policy, and to be more mindful of the families of special-needs students.

James Pennington said there has been some criticism from school officials that he and his wife cast a bad light on the board and superintendent Greg Upham.

“I wear that as a badge of honor that I caused you on the board some discomfort so you would listen to us,” he said.

During her remarks, Jana Pennington was overcome with emotion.

“It’s been hard, but it’s been an honor to be a voice for other people who just either don’t have the time or the fortitude or the wherewithal to fight like this,” she said.

Throughout the last school year, Jana Pennington has said she's been trying to get the school board to allow her daughter to attend her senior year and graduate with her class in 2023.

After the school board failed to add Emily's matter to its agenda, the family felt shrugged off and went public, posting to social media and speaking with the Billings Gazette. The politically-charged debate drew hundreds of comments, including statement of support from Sen. Steve Daines and Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

In response to the outcry, the board held a hastily-called special meeting to explore the school's age-out policy. The policy, referred to as 2050, originated in 2004. When first enacted, the rule came with a variance allowing students in certain cases to enroll until age 19. In 2010, the variance was removed when funding for such students was cut by the state legislature.

The meeting, held in March, was well attended by the Pennington family's supporters, and it was, at times, contentious and disorderly. Part of the issue is a new state law passed in 2021 called House Bill 233, which would partially fund special-needs students like Pennington. Concerns over funding and staffing dominated the March meeting as well as a need to be fair to every student, not just Pennington.

Following the initial meeting, the school board scheduled a second meeting on April 5 to review and decide on a number of options the school could take. Ultimately, they decided to advance for a second reading of a change in policy extending enrollment for all 19-year-old students who had not graduated. That meant students could enroll as long as they did not turn 20 before September 10 of the school year.

Joining Leo in voting in favor on the policy change were Jennifer Hoffman, Scott McCulloch, Russell Hall, and Brian Yates. Voting against were Greta Besch Moen, Janna Hafer, and Zack Terakedis.

