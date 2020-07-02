Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Billings nursing home

An employee at a Billings nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the nursing home Thursday evening.
The St. John’s United employee wasn’t feeling well on Tuesday and underwent testing that day. He then was sent home and has not been back at work since, said CEO David Trost.
The nursing home learned of the positive diagnosis Thursday. He appears to have contracted COVID-19 through community spread off St. John's campus, Trost said.
The employee works in a building on the campus that houses about 130 residents, and about 200 people work in that building, Trost said. The employee is considered “non-care staff,” meaning he doesn’t perform resident care or have resident contact.
St. John's campus has several buildings, and residents and staff don't often move from one building to another, which helps prevent spreading the disease, according to the press release.
Barbara Schneeman with RiverStone Health said health officials have already begun their investigation, which includes contact tracing.
This isn't the first known case in a care home. Residential facility Avantara Billings reported in June that a man admitted as a resident for five days before being transferred to a local hospital had also tested positive for COVID-19. And elsewhere in Montana, an outbreak of the disease at a nursing home in Toole County ended with six people dead.
In Missoula, a nursing home and rehabilitation center employee tested positive for the disease Wednesday. The same day that St. John's confirmed that its staff member had tested positive, Montana set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases, with 67 total.
Leading up to Fourth of July weekend, Schneeman said she doesn't anticipate any immediate measures to be taken by Yellowstone County officials.
"But, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly evolving," she said.
St. John’s pledged to test all residents and employees who live and work in the building where the employee works.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff remains our highest priority,” according to the release.
There have been no other signs or symptoms from other staff or residents of COVID-19, as of Thursday, Trost said, and the organization said it would closely monitor staff and residents’ health and test aggressively.
St. John has implemented several precautions against disease spread, Trost said. Among them:
- Universal mask wearing.
- Extra hand sanitation.
- Wearing goggles for staff who are in contact with residents.
- Temperature checks.
- Completing a questionnaire for everyone who enters the campus.
- Checkpoints at every entrance, including stopping vehicles and screening the occupants.
Gov. Steve Bullock lessened restrictions on visitation to nursing homes June 25, saying people could begin to visit their friends and family in care homes. At St. John's, this occurs only outdoors, and everyone must wear masks, Trost said.
Visitation had been suspended since March 15 following a previous order from Bullock, except for health care and end-of-life visits. Those 65 and older and with underlying health conditions are especially susceptible to serious outcomes from the coronavirus.
“We are very thankful that our staff is as diligent and as responsible as they are, that our state had a good handle on this, and it’s only due to the increased social engagements in our community that COVID-19 is becoming so prevalent," Trost said.
In light of that, Trost echoed Bullock's words from the governor's press conference earlier Thursday: Mask up.
"Everyone should be wearing a mask, wherever possible," he said.
