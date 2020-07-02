Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Billings nursing home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee at a Billings nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the nursing home Thursday evening.

The St. John’s United employee wasn’t feeling well on Tuesday and underwent testing that day. He then was sent home and has not been back at work since, said CEO David Trost.

The nursing home learned of the positive diagnosis Thursday. He appears to have contracted COVID-19 through community spread off St. John's campus, Trost said.

The employee works in a building on the campus that houses about 130 residents, and about 200 people work in that building, Trost said. The employee is considered “non-care staff,” meaning he doesn’t perform resident care or have resident contact.

St. John's campus has several buildings, and residents and staff don't often move from one building to another, which helps prevent spreading the disease, according to the press release.

Barbara Schneeman with RiverStone Health said health officials have already begun their investigation, which includes contact tracing.