Empty Bowl event to benefit the services of Volunteers of America in Billings

Volunteers of America will hold their inaugural Empty Bowl event Thursday, October 27, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Metra Expo Center.

The Billings Empty Bowl event will be an exciting opportunity to bring the community together in support of our neighbors in need. We will have live music, games for kids, and soups donated by the community. All funds raised go directly to support the life changing programs at Volunteers of America.

Last year, our Veteran services programs empowered more than 3,000 Veterans struggling with homelessness to rebuild their lives.

"The evening will be a wonderful way to not only raise money, but to raise awareness for those in need throughout our community. Volunteers of America would like to thank our Premier Corporate Sponsor, First Interstate Bank, as well as Sibanye-Stillwater, our newest Community Leader level sponsor, and all the other sponsors who make Empty Bowl a success," said Karl Cline, Chief Development Officer for Volunteers of America.

“The goal of the night is to highlight the extraordinary role each of us can play in empowering those less fortunate to build healthy and happy lives. Throughout the year, VOA provides services to more than 15,500 individuals and families because of the continued support from our communities” Karl Cline added.

Tickets for the event are available online at VOANR.org/EmptyBowl-Billings or at the door with costs of $30 for families (two adults and two kids), $15 for adults, and $5 for kids; children five and under are free. Purchase your tickets online now to help get attendees into the event quickly so that even more people can enjoy.