Empty, overturned kayak in Yellowstone River prompts rescue attempt Sunday in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sighting of an upside down red kayak going down the Yellowstone River at Norm's Island on Sunday prompted a rescue attempt by the Billings Fire Department.

Unable to tell if the kayak was occupied, and unsure of what had happened, the fire department staged at the Blue Creek Fishing Access site, eventually putting two rescuers into the water on jet skis.

Later a second kayak, this one blue, was found stuck in the water near Norm's Island.

Eventually BFD was able to make contact with the people who had been in the kayaks and confirm that they were safely out of the water. Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said the kayakers either bailed or got dumped out while on the river and were able to self rescue. They wound up on an island and then contacted someone with a jet boat to pick them up.

"They're both safe, which is not normally the case for us," Mitchell said. "When the river's running like this with all the debris floating down, it is way dangerous."

Mitchell said that one of the kayakers told him he had floated the river a few years ago under similar circumstances and said what he encountered today was "a whole different animal."