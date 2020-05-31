Empty, overturned kayak in Yellowstone River prompts rescue attempt Sunday in Billings

The sighting of an upside down red kayak going down the Yellowstone River at Norm's Island on Sunday prompted a rescue attempt by the Billings Fire Department.
Unable to tell if the kayak was occupied, and unsure of what had happened, the fire department staged at the Blue Creek Fishing Access site, eventually putting two rescuers into the water on jet skis.
Later a second kayak, this one blue, was found stuck in the water near Norm's Island.
Eventually BFD was able to make contact with the people who had been in the kayaks and confirm that they were safely out of the water. Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said the kayakers either bailed or got dumped out while on the river and were able to self rescue. They wound up on an island and then contacted someone with a jet boat to pick them up.
"They're both safe, which is not normally the case for us," Mitchell said. "When the river's running like this with all the debris floating down, it is way dangerous."
Mitchell said that one of the kayakers told him he had floated the river a few years ago under similar circumstances and said what he encountered today was "a whole different animal."
"This thing is extremely dangerous," Mitchell said. "The water's cold. Hypothermia sets in quickly and we just want people to exercise caution and stay off the river right now until the flows go down."
Warm temperatures have filled the river with snow melt, and U.S. Geologic Survey data put the river's discharge rate at Billings on Sunday at almost 50,000 cubic feet per second. Four days ago, it was below 20,000 cfs. The river was flowing at a height of almost 12 feet on Sunday, which is about 5 feet more than it was four days ago. Minor flood stage for the river at Billings is 13.5 feet.
The kayaker did the right thing by returning a call from the fire department, the battalion chief said. "It confirms not only for us, but the sheriff's department, everybody, that they're safe."
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office assisted with the effort to track the red kayak as it continued down the river, with deputies staged at various locations including Coulson Park. American Medical Response also assisted.
The battalion chief recommended that in general people should have a contact person they can call and notify if something happens and they are able to get in a safe place. He also said people should let someone know their whereabouts, and also when they're going to get off the river, so that rescuers can have some information if they are called in to help.
A life jacket should also be worn on the river, Mitchell said.
The battalion chief credited the work of BFD Captains Brandon Fleury, Dan Cotrell and Todd Kinkead in handling the situation.
