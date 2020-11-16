 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
End is in sight for 27th Street construction project in downtown Billings

End is in sight for 27th Street construction project in downtown Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
North 27th Street

Traffic on North 27th Street in Billings is down to two lanes as crews for the Montana Department of Transportation continue to upgrade all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replace all existing street lights with LED lights, and replace signals at 11 intersections. The final part of the project is resurfacing the road, which will begin in October or November, according to MDT.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The improvement projects disrupting traffic on 27th Street in downtown Billings are on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, dependent on weather. 

The work, which is part of a Montana Department of Transportation project to resurface the road and improve curbs and street lights, began in September 2019 after equipment delays. 

In all, the project includes the entire length of 27th Street from Airport Road to I-90, repaving sections of the road and replacing street lights, traffic signals and curbs.

Specifically, workers are putting down a new asphalt overlay, upgrading all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replacing all existing street lights with LED lights, and replacing traffic signals at 11 intersections.

Crews are also building "storm water detention ponds" on the east and west side of North 27th Street near Rimrock Road. 

Retrospective: 27th Street

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News