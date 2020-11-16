End is in sight for 27th Street construction project in downtown Billings

The improvement projects disrupting traffic on 27th Street in downtown Billings are on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, dependent on weather.

The work, which is part of a Montana Department of Transportation project to resurface the road and improve curbs and street lights, began in September 2019 after equipment delays.

In all, the project includes the entire length of 27th Street from Airport Road to I-90, repaving sections of the road and replacing street lights, traffic signals and curbs.

Specifically, workers are putting down a new asphalt overlay, upgrading all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replacing all existing street lights with LED lights, and replacing traffic signals at 11 intersections.

Crews are also building "storm water detention ponds" on the east and west side of North 27th Street near Rimrock Road.

