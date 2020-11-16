End is in sight for 27th Street construction project in downtown Billings

Traffic on North 27th Street in Billings is down to two lanes as crews for the Montana Department of Transportation continue to upgrade all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replace all existing street lights with LED lights, and replace signals at 11 intersections. The final part of the project is resurfacing the road, which will begin in October or November, according to MDT.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
The improvement projects disrupting traffic on 27th Street in downtown Billings are on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, dependent on weather.
The work, which is part of a Montana Department of Transportation project to resurface the road and improve curbs and street lights,
began in September 2019 after equipment delays.
In all, the project includes the entire length of 27th Street from Airport Road to I-90, repaving sections of the road and replacing street lights, traffic signals and curbs.
Specifically, workers are putting down a new asphalt overlay, upgrading all intersection sidewalk corners to meet ADA requirements, replacing all existing street lights with LED lights, and replacing traffic signals at 11 intersections.
Crews are also building "storm water detention ponds" on the east and west side of North 27th Street near Rimrock Road.
Retrospective: 27th Street
North 27th Street looking northwest, 1900s
The bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse gave a panoramic view of Billings. This portion of a multi-part panorama shows North 27th Street looking northwest in the 1900s. The original Congregational Church can be seen, along with the lumber yard that once sat where the Billings Gazette building now stands.
Courtesy photo
North 27th Street looking southwest, 1900s
Some of the buildings in this portion of a 1900s panorama of downtown Billings are still standing. The Grand Hotel, near the center of the frame, has expanded over the years, but the window pattern on the northern half is still visible today. The short building next door to the Grand, occupied by the Billings Piano House in this photo, is home to the Burger Dive today.
Courtesy photo
Securities Building, 1920s
The Securities Building on the southwest corner of North 27th Street and First Avenue North was still new when this photograph was taken in the 1920s. Today, it is home to Walkers Grill. The original Northern Hotel can be seen in the background.
Courtesy photo
Intersection of North 27th Street and 9th Avenue North, 1975
In December 1975, the wife of a Billings banker
was abducted and held for ransom. This phone booth, which stood at the corner of North 27th Street and Ninth Avenue North, was the location where the kidnapper told the banker to take the $500,000 ransom and wait for a call with further instructions. A detective posed as the banker in an attempt to track the kidnapper, who abandoned the plot after the wife was found alone and safe in a car in a nearby hospital parking lot.
Gazette archives
27th Street from the Rims, 1976
The intersection of North 27th Street and Rimrock Road looked very different from today before it was completely rerouted in 1984. Drivers headed south from the airport had to make a sharp right turn onto Rimrock, past an Eastern Montana College parking lot that no longer exists.
Gazette archives
27th Street from the Rims, 1976
North 27th Street has long been the main arterial street into downtown Billings, and is home to some of the tallest buildings in Montana. But in the 1970s, the skyline of Billings looked very different from today. This May 1976 photo shows the street as it appeared before the Wells Fargo Plaza (originally the First Northwestern Bank) and DoubleTree Hotel (originally the Sheraton) were built. A crane on the First Northwestern Bank construction site can be seen behind the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street from Rims, 1976
A temperature inversion caused the fog seen in this February 1976 photo of North 27th Street.
Gazette archives
Intersection of North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North, 1977
The busy downtown intersection of North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North is seen from the top of the Billings Gazette building in 1977.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street, December 1979
The Studio One adult theater at 18 North 27th Street was at the
center of controversy during the construction of the Sheraton hotel in the late 1970s.
LARRY MAYER Gazette Archives
Grass fire below Rims, 1979
A grass fire below the Rims burned up to the shoulder of North 27th Street in September of 1979.
Gazette archives
27th Street looking south, 1980
Most of the businesses to the left of this 1980 photo have either closed or moved. Among them were the
Westward Ho Lodge (now the Rodeway Inn), the Aunt Chilotta Mexican restaurant (which moved into downtown) and The Red Door (which is now located on the West End).
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
North 27th Street from Sheraton Hotel, June 1980
Even while it was still under construction, the Sheraton Hotel provided unprecedented views of Billings.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street, June 1980
This 1980 view of North 27th Street shows two buildings along Second Avenue North that were demolished to make way for the construction of the Park 3 parking garage and the expansion of City Hall in the early 1990s.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street looking south from Fourth Avenue North, 1980
For a number of years, the Dude Rancher Lodge advertised with a large neon sign at the corner of North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North.
Gazette archives
27th Street from the Rims, 1980
The addition of the Sheraton Hotel, completed in 1980, was one of the most drastic changes to 27th Street. The building was the tallest in Montana at the time it was completed, and is still said to be the
tallest load-bearing brick masonry building in the world.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
27th Street from the Rims, 1980
Many of the buildings in the foreground of this 1980 photo have since been demolished to make way for medical corridor expansion. The diagonally oriented building to the right in the foreground was, at the time, home to a Burger Master restaurant, but was formerly home to an A&W restaurant and Wriggs Ice Cream.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
North 27th Street, 1982
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
Houses along North 27th Street, 1982
Houses once lined portions of North 27th Street, but most of the homes were demolished in the 1980s. Today,
only one house remains.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street, April 1982
Before the construction of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, the county jail was located in the upper floors of the Yellowstone County Courthouse. This 1982 photo shows a view similar to that which some inmates would have.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street, December 1982
Candy cane lights line North 27th Street in this 1982 photo shot from the skybridge between the Park Two parking garage and the Grand Hotel.
Gazette archives
Aerial of downtown Billings, June 1983
Several of the buildings in the foreground of this 1983 aerial photograph were demolished during expansion of the Yellowstone Art Center (now the Yellowstone Art Museum) and the Billings Gazette building.
Gazette archives
House on North 27th Street, July 1984
Alfred and Jennie Bartz
lived in this house at 311 N. 27th St. The house, built in 1899, was torn down in the 1980s.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
Businesses on North 27th Street, 1990
The Aunt Chilotta taco stand is shown in 1990. The entire restaurant was trucked downtown to North 29th Street. The building was later home to the first iteration of Rocket's Gourmet Wraps, when it was known as Rocket Burrito.
Gazette archives
27th Street looking south, 1990
Among the changes along North 27th Street since 1990 are the Sheraton Hotel, which is now the DoubleTree; Norwest Bank, which is now Wells Fargo Plaza; and the Juniper Inn, which is now the Rodeway Inn.
Gazette archives
Buildings along North 27th Street, 1990
Two of Billings' tallest buildings, the Wells Fargo Plaza and the DoubleTree Hotel, had different names in 1990. Norwest and Wells Fargo merged in 1998, leading to the renaming of the Norwest Bank building. The Sheraton Hotel became the Crowne Plaza in 2006, and then the DoubleTree by Hilton in 2016.
Gazette archives
Demolition on North 27th Street, July 1992
A building at 500 N. 27th St. was demolished in July 1992 to make way for the construction of the Burger King restaurant that still stands there today.
Gazette archives
North 27th Street looking south, 1995
North 27th Street is seen looking south in this 1995 photo.
Gazette archives
27th Street Pizza Hut, 2006
This Pizza Hut restaurant stood at 1126 N. 27th St. for 36 years before it was razed in 2006 to allow for more parking for St. Vincent Healthcare. It was Billings'
first Pizza Hut.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
North 27th Street looking south, 2007
This night view of North 27th Street shows what the street looked like in the mid-2000s, with the Crowne Plaza and Juniper Inn visible.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Archives
North 27th Street looking south, 2015
Flowers bloom along North 27th Street in this view of the Billings skyline from 2015.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
North 27th Street looking north, 2018
Pedestrians and vehicles travel through rain and wind on North 27th Street in Billings during a rainstorm in April 2018. The sign for the Rimview Inn is visible on the right, but the building was in the process of being demolished.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.