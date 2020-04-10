Engineers at Billings Flying Service work with neurosurgeon to build ventilator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings now has a local source for ventilators, should the need arise.

A trio of engineers at Billings Flying Service built a working ventilator in their shop using a design provided by Rice University in Houston, Texas. Peter Yegen, Mikale Lynch and Tom Decker crafted and assembled all the components this week.

Assisting them was Billings Clinic neurosurgeon Dusty Richardson. Local dentist Spencer Zaugg and his son Colton did laser cuttings required for some of the ventilator's components.

"It was a whole group that worked on this," Yegen said.

Richardson and the Zauggs are the trio who designed the 3D printed face mask, dubbed the Montana Mask, that's been downloaded and shared all over the world. Spark R&D in Bozeman is now producing an injection mold version of the mask.