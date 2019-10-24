Enrollment climbed again this year in Billings Public Schools, buoyed by large middle school classes.
The district released figures from its official fall count taken Oct. 6 at Monday's school board meeting. The numbers are used for state funding and determine a significant share of the district budget.
This year 17,030 students are enrolled across the district, the first time it's broached the 17,000 barrier since a baby-boomer fueled enrollment heyday that hit 17,960 in 1970. Enrollment bottomed out at 15,445 students in 2004 before rebounding. Since then, the Billings population has increased by about 12,000.
High school enrollment actually dipped by about 30 students with the opening of Lockwood's freshman academy, which enrolled about 100 students at the beginning of the school year.
Lockwood voted to expand from a K-8 to a K-12 district in 2018; its high school students had traditionally attended SD2 schools. Lockwood's full high school is expected to open next year and grandfather in students, likely not producing graduates for a few years.
While middle school enrollment boomed, adding 114 students, K-5 elementary enrollment dipped 18 students.
But the elementary dip still beat the district's budgeting expectations for this year, district chief financial officer Craig Van Nice said at Monday's school board meeting. The district will ask OPI for more per-student funding totaling about $350,000.
Superintendent Greg Upham said that was "very good news for us" as the district works to revamp its finances and close a structural budget deficit.
Up and down
Shifts among Billings' elementary and middle school enrollment hinged on classes entering and leaving the middle schools. The rising sixth-grade class enrolled 1,311 students this year, even before students from Blue Creek and Independent's K-6 schools join next year. Meanwhile, last year's eighth-graders who are now freshman were the smallest middle school class last year with only 1,248 students.
Part of the elementary drop is explained by the loss of the larger class moving into middle school. This year's fifth-grade class enrolled 50 fewer students than last year's.
The elementary group saw a surprising enrollment increase last year, buoyed by a large kindergarten class. But that class was also emblematic of a steeper-than-usual mid-year drop in enrollment last year.
The elementary district lost about 150 students during the course of the last school year, Billings chief financial officer Craig Van Nice said. That shift bled into this year's enrollment, particularly in the rising first-grade class that lost 31 students compared to last fall.
But another large kindergarten class came in this year, and despite the drop, the district is still ahead of K-5 enrollment projections by 168 students.
Those K-5 projections expect enrollment to bounce around a bit, but average out to remain flat between 2017 and 2022 before a roughly 2% dip by 2027. Districtwide, they call for almost no K-12 change over the 10-year period. The projections were updated in 2018 to account for the loss of Lockwood students.
High school enrollment came in 24 student below projections, with fewer seniors enrolled than expected. The projections anticipated the middle school jump, with enrollment only two students above expectations.