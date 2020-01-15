Activist, writer, and former NBA athlete Etan Thomas will deliver a keynote speech for Montana State University Billings at this year’s Power of One Week. The annual event, honoring the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will run from Jan. 20-25, 2020. This year’s theme is “Voting, Civic Engagement and Activism,” according to a press release from MSUB.
The keynote presentation will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Petro Theatre on campus.
For more than two decades, Power of One Week at MSUB has included a bell ringing ceremony to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, in the Glacier Room of the Student Union Building.
The university will host a variety of non-partisan, educational events meant to inspire students to exercise their rights and to become peaceful advocates about issues that matter to them.
For more information, including a complete list of Power of One Week events, go to msubillings.edu/mlk.