Evacuation ordered in Jordan as central Montana wildfire grows

Additional information about the fire has been shared on the Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page.

The fire began as a burning project on agricultural property northwest of Jordan. At 11:49 a.m. the fire was deemed by the sheriff's office to be still under control of the landowner and additional private resources had arrived at the fire, which was being monitored.

By 1:20 p.m., Miller, the DES coordinator, reported the fire was burning out of control to the east and had jumped Hell Creek Road.

In an update published at about 2:45 p.m., the fire had jumped Haxby Road and was continuing to run east. "Landowners and residences on the eastern side of Garfield County need to be prepared now!" Miller wrote on the DES Facebook page.

By 2:51 p.m. the fire had jumped the highway. Highway traffic in both directions had been stopped about 10 miles north of Jordan near the turn off to the Wilson residence and ranch. "The fire is crossing at that location along the highway," Miller said in an update at 3:02 p.m.

The incident commander is Michael Fogle. People are asked to use radios or phones to tie-in to other landowners and responders on the fire so they can know their locations.