Evacuation orders lifted Monday for Bobcat Fire in Musselshell County

All evacuation notices for the Bobcat fire were lifted at noon Monday for residences within the fire perimeter.

The announcement was made early Monday morning, according to an update on the fire's InciWeb page.

The Bobcat fire is located about 7 miles southeast of Roundup.

All roads and subdivisions are open and people can return to their properties, per the announcement. People who are not residents of the evacuated area are asked to keep their distance to allow residents and firefighters to safely travel roads.

Firefighters are expecting rain all day in the area of the Bobcat fire, which remained at zero percent contained Monday morning. Fog is possible in the area of the fire Monday.

Planned actions for Monday include an ongoing focus on protecting structures and improving fire lines and taking advantage of wetter, cooler weather. Aerial resources may be limited because of weather, according to a Monday morning fire update. Firefighters will also be continuing to cool the fire's edge and look for hot spots.