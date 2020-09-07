Evacuation orders lifted Monday for Bobcat Fire in Musselshell County

All evacuation notices for the Bobcat fire were lifted at noon Monday for residences within the fire perimeter.
The announcement was made early Monday morning, according to an update on the fire's InciWeb page.
The Bobcat fire is located about 7 miles southeast of Roundup.
All roads and subdivisions are open and people can return to their properties, per the announcement. People who are not residents of the evacuated area are asked to keep their distance to allow residents and firefighters to safely travel roads.
Firefighters are expecting rain all day in the area of the Bobcat fire, which remained at zero percent contained Monday morning. Fog is possible in the area of the fire Monday.
Planned actions for Monday include an ongoing focus on protecting structures and improving fire lines and taking advantage of wetter, cooler weather. Aerial resources may be limited because of weather, according to a Monday morning fire update. Firefighters will also be continuing to cool the fire's edge and look for hot spots.
"Please drive vehicles and ATVS with caution as firefighters and emergency vehicles will be on the roads," the announcement about the evacuation orders says. "With the change of weather, road conditions may be slick as dust from heavy vehicle traffic mixes with the rain.
The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting about half an inch of rain for the Roundup area Monday and about .7 inches of rain for the Billings area. Rain for the Roundup area could continue into the evening.
The fire nearly doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday due to active winds pushing the fire in multiple directions Saturday. Conditions were more favorable Sunday and firefighters were able to make progress.
Going into Sunday the fire was mapped at about 41 square miles. Monday morning the fire was estimated to be 46.4 square miles.
A total of 350 personnel have been assigned to the fire. The incident command for the fire belongs to Rick Connell's Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
