Evacuations ordered in Jordan; buildings 'under threat'

By 2:51 p.m. the fire had jumped the highway. Highway traffic in both directions had been stopped about 10 miles north of Jordan near the turn off to the Wilson residence and ranch. "The fire is crossing at that location along the highway," Miller said in an update at 3:02 p.m.

The incident commander is Michael Fogle. People are asked to use radios or phones to tie-in to other landowners and responders on the fire so they can know their locations.

In the 1:20 p.m. update, county road graders were asked to meet at the Leo Murnion residence, and all county engines and pumpers were requested. The BLM was assembling a crew near Hell Creek Road.

In the same update, Miller warned people about getting in front of the fire. "This fire is currently wind driven and we cannot repeat enough times DO NOT ATTEMPT TO BE AHEAD OF IT!" she wrote.

"Right now we've got a cold front literally about to move through the fire zone. The winds are going to stay gusty ahead and behind the front at least possibly as late as midnight," said Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow, speaking at about 2:50 p.m.

Bernhart said winds would be blowing out of the northwest.