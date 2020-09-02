Evacuations ordered in Jordan; buildings 'under threat'

Multiple firefighting agencies are responding to a wind-driven fire that began burning out of control Wednesday afternoon in Garfield County northwest of the town of Jordan.
Jordan is being evacuated, said Garfield County DES Coordinator Anne Miller, and buildings are threatened by the blaze, which has been dubbed the Huff Fire. Jordan is a town of fewer than 400 people about 80 miles northwest of Miles City on highway 59.
Officials have also asked the Cohagen area 20 miles south of Jordan to evacuate around 5:15 p.m. Highway 59, which connects Jordan and Miles City, was shut down Wednesday evening.
Buildings at the north and south edges of town are "under threat of fire," according to a 5:16 p.m. update on the county DES Facebook page. The blaze is crossing Highway 59, and already crossed Highway 200.
Jordan residents were asked to evacuate to the west of town at about 3:45 p.m. By about 4:30 p.m., officials said that local schools and the Garfield County Health Center had been successfully evacuated. Shortly after, power to the town was shut off, according to posts on the DES page.
The fire was human started, according to the Bureau of Land Management, and has burned more than 1,000 acres.
About 30 miles west of Jordan, Sandy Gibson who runs to store in Sand Springs said by about 5 p.m. several people had already arrived seeking shelter. She said she was told that in Jordan the fire had approached the school's football field and fire crews were coating the area around it with fire retardant.
Firefighters and firefighting units from around Jordan and elsewhere in Garfield County have been called on to help and a mutual aid call has been issued. Firefighters from Miles City and the Bureau of Land Management have also been dispatched to the fire.
Shelters have been set up at the Petroleum County Courthouse in Winnett and the Fairview Hall in Brusett.
Garfield County is among a wide range of counties in northeastern Montana that were put under a red flag warning Wednesday through the evening because of low relative humidity, the potential for winds up to 60 mph and the expectation of a cold front capable of bringing scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The fire began as a burning project on agricultural property about four miles northwest of Jordan. At about noon the fire was deemed by the sheriff's office to be still under control of the landowner and additional private resources had arrived at the fire, which was being monitored.
By 1:20 p.m., Miller, the DES coordinator, reported the fire was burning out of control to the east and had jumped Hell Creek Road.
In an update published at about 2:45 p.m., the fire had jumped Haxby Road and was continuing to run east. "Landowners and residences on the eastern side of Garfield County need to be prepared now!" Miller wrote on the DES Facebook page.
By 2:51 p.m. the fire had jumped the highway. Highway traffic in both directions had been stopped about 10 miles north of Jordan near the turn off to the Wilson residence and ranch. "The fire is crossing at that location along the highway," Miller said in an update at 3:02 p.m.
The incident commander is Michael Fogle. People are asked to use radios or phones to tie-in to other landowners and responders on the fire so they can know their locations.
In the 1:20 p.m. update, county road graders were asked to meet at the Leo Murnion residence, and all county engines and pumpers were requested. The BLM was assembling a crew near Hell Creek Road.
In the same update, Miller warned people about getting in front of the fire. "This fire is currently wind driven and we cannot repeat enough times DO NOT ATTEMPT TO BE AHEAD OF IT!" she wrote.
"Right now we've got a cold front literally about to move through the fire zone. The winds are going to stay gusty ahead and behind the front at least possibly as late as midnight," said Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow, speaking at about 2:50 p.m.
Bernhart said winds would be blowing out of the northwest.
Relative humidity was expected to be particularly low south of the Missouri River.
"I'm not going to rule out maybe a light rain shower but most of the rain activity looks like it's going to stay north of the fire zone up in Daniels and Sheridan county," Bernhart said.
Additional areas in the NWS Glasgow coverage area under a red flag warning Wednesday include the Fort Peck Reservation, Daniels County, Roosevelt County, Sheridan County, Dawson County, McCone County, Wibaux County, Prairie County and Richland County.
Northern Valley and northern Phillips Counties, the Little Rockies, the Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, southern Petroleum County and southern Garfield County are all also under a red flag warning.
"I would say the risk for fire is extremely high right now," Bernhart said. "The wind, the dry humidities, lack of showers and the outside chance we might get some dry lightning. Anything that catches fire right now is gonna run. It's pretty bad."
In July of 2017, the Lodgepole Complex fire in Garfield and Petroleum counties burned more than 270,000 acres, destroyed more than a dozen homes, burned up grass rangeland and displaced thousands of cattle.
More than 60 small firefighting engines, five larger engines, and about 20 water tenders from more than 30 states gathered to fight the blaze.
The fire’s perimeter, which was then the largest in the nation, was eventually measured at nearly 200 miles.
Brush fires that year burned more than one million acres in Montana, and the cost to fight them cost the state more than $53.7 million.
Photos: The faces of the Yellowstone fires of 1988
A firefighter listens to a morning briefing
A fire fighting crew from the California Division of Forestry
Karen Brea and Sanna Weber
Ivan Roy Forground and Dan Bell from Victor Fire Dept.
Crew boss Alfred Burson leads a march to the fire line
A fire crew from Ft. Washakie
Firefighter Jill Jane at Lewis Lake in 1988
A firefighter helps build a fire break to protect the towns of Cooke City and Silver Gate
Firefighters in heavy smoke at Norris Geyser Basin
Employees at Grant Village wait to be evacuated
Incident commander Denny Bungarz
Soldiers from Fort Lewis try to stay warm
Brian Campbell burns built up fuel near buildings at Grant Village
Fire fighter Stephen Albers
Sue Horn wipes her eyes as smoke fills the air at Old Faithful
Firefighters rest
(4:35 pm, 9/2/2020)— NWS Glasgow (@NWSGlasgow) September 2, 2020
The hot spot on the Jordan fire is very close to the city of Jordan. The Garfield Co SO ordered the evacuation of Jordan in the last hour.
Winds gusted to61 mph from the northwest (330 degrees) was at 3:16 pm at the Jordan Airport. #mtwx #firewx pic.twitter.com/DajXjIgsZU
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.