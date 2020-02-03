Evergreen Ace Hardware eyes an early March opening

The extra space also will allow the hardware store to keep one of IGA's most popular features: a place to eat and hang out. For years, IGA had been a gathering spot for seniors in the community to spend the morning chatting, drinking coffee and eating IGA's fresh donuts.

King has leased cafe space to a local couple who will serve soup and sandwiches, and brew their own kombucha in what will be the Evergreen Cafe. Honoring the name and maintaining the connection between the community and the location was important to King.

He may add other features during the next year or two, but for now he wants the focus to be primarily on hardware.

"This store will evolve," he said. "But we want to be a good hardware store first."

Workers have spent the past several months remodeling the store's interior, resurfacing the parking lot and installing new heating units for the building. The store should be open by early March, with a grand opening celebration to happen later in the spring.

