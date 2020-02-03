Evergreen Ace Hardware eyes an early March opening

The Ace Hardware preparing to open in the old Evegreen IGA grocery store in Midtown feels like a homecoming to those who remember the shopping center's original occupant.
Before IGA moved in during the 1980s, the store near the corner 13th Street West and Grand Avenue was home to Odegaard's Pharmacy and Hardware.
Today, the building been totally redone, with new LED lighting illuminating the entire space. Even the bathrooms are new.
"It's gonna be great," said owner Skip King.
King had been looking for a way to add a Midtown location to his Ace stores, so when the IGA building became available, he jumped on it. King owns the Ace Hardware stores in Billings, Lockwood and Laurel.
"There's 15,000 homes — rooftops — within a mile of this location," he said. "It's a great fit."
It'll be the biggest Ace Hardware in town at 34,000 square feet, something King is excited about. The space will allow him to open a greenhouse area at the store and feature an expanded lawn and garden center in the parking lot. King bought the greenhouses from a recently shuttered ShopKo in South Dakota.
The extra space also will allow the hardware store to keep one of IGA's most popular features: a place to eat and hang out. For years, IGA had been a gathering spot for seniors in the community to spend the morning chatting, drinking coffee and eating IGA's fresh donuts.
King has leased cafe space to a local couple who will serve soup and sandwiches, and brew their own kombucha in what will be the Evergreen Cafe. Honoring the name and maintaining the connection between the community and the location was important to King.
He may add other features during the next year or two, but for now he wants the focus to be primarily on hardware.
"This store will evolve," he said. "But we want to be a good hardware store first."
Workers have spent the past several months remodeling the store's interior, resurfacing the parking lot and installing new heating units for the building. The store should be open by early March, with a grand opening celebration to happen later in the spring.
