Everyone wants the South Side aquatic center but no one is sure how to pay for it

"I think this would be a tremendous thing," Kevin Nelson, a South Side resident, told the council.

But he implored the city to move quickly and to seek private donations and private partnerships to get the community invested in the project and to help with costs.

The survey didn't ask respondents about how best to pay for the facility, and this likely will be the project's biggest sticking point.

The study looked at what it called cost recovery rates, the amount of money pulled in from users versus what the city would have to pay to keep the facility operating. Cost recovery rates for the facility, depending on which configuration the city builds, ranged from 69% to 87%. That means the city would have to pitch in anywhere from 13% to 31% to keep the rec center operating each year, roughly $400,000 to $600,000.

Some council members expressed discomfort with a recreational and aquatics center that would cost taxpayers anything.

The South Billings Urban Renewal District, which is one of the principal partners on the project, would have tax increment finance dollars it could commit — possibly up to roughly $25 million.

The next step for the project will be creating specific concept designs and studying the economics of the project to give the city a better sense of how much the facility will cost to construct and operate. The study will cost about $250,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.