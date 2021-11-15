Everyone wants the South Side aquatic center but no one is sure how to pay for it

Two years and one pandemic later, Billings officials picked up their plans for the proposed South Side aquatics center, resuming a discussion that was supposed to take place in spring 2020.
The main question hanging over Billings City Council is figuring out how to pay for the recreation and aquatics center, and deciding if it even merits the cost.
The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. The study presented two plans for the rec center, which ranged in cost from $35 million to $102 million.
The study that defined the contours of the project included a "statistically valid survey" of 500 Billings residents to gauge the desire for a public recreational facility and to determine what they'd want in it.
Overwhelmingly the response was residents believed there was an enormous need for a recreational and aquatics center, that the city should support the project and that it would be heavily used by the community, by various local sports leagues for practice and play, and by regional leagues for tournaments.
"I think this would be a tremendous thing," Kevin Nelson, a South Side resident, told the council.
But he implored the city to move quickly and to seek private donations and private partnerships to get the community invested in the project and to help with costs.
The survey didn't ask respondents about how best to pay for the facility, and this likely will be the project's biggest sticking point.
The study looked at what it called cost recovery rates, the amount of money pulled in from users versus what the city would have to pay to keep the facility operating. Cost recovery rates for the facility, depending on which configuration the city builds, ranged from 69% to 87%. That means the city would have to pitch in anywhere from 13% to 31% to keep the rec center operating each year, roughly $400,000 to $600,000.
Some council members expressed discomfort with a recreational and aquatics center that would cost taxpayers anything.
The South Billings Urban Renewal District, which is one of the principal partners on the project, would have tax increment finance dollars it could commit — possibly up to roughly $25 million.
The next step for the project will be creating specific concept designs and studying the economics of the project to give the city a better sense of how much the facility will cost to construct and operate. The study will cost about $250,000.