Ex-banker gets prison for not disclosing private dealings with fraudster
Ex-banker gets prison for not disclosing private dealings with fraudster

Steven Casher court arrival closeup

Steven Casher arrives for a U.S. District Court hearing in Billings in 2018. Casher is currently on trial in U.S. District Court in Billings on charges of bank fraud, money laundering and false entry in bank books.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A former market president at Rocky Mountain Bank was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Friday for not telling the bank about millions of dollars worth of private dealings he had with a client who later defaulted.

Stephen Phillip Casher, 47, worked at the Billings bank from 2011 to late 2016 or early 2017. (U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said two separate dates had been cited as his termination date.)

At the same time, Casher had private dealings with Larry Price Jr., a former executive with Signal Peak Mine who is now serving prison time for defrauding the mine and investors. Price has admitted to stealing $40 million through various schemes.

Casher went to trial in June but ended the proceedings early, deciding to plead guilty to one count each of bank fraud and money laundering.

“But what I keep coming back to with you, Mr. Casher, is that you knew better,” Watters said.

Watters also ordered Casher to pay a $50,000 fine. 

Casher will be allowed to self-report to prison.

This story will be updated.

