Ex-BIA cop convicted of rape says he had sex with a dozen women while on duty

A former Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who was sentenced in 2018 for raping a woman while on duty claims in a recent sworn statement that he lied under oath and was coerced by his court-appointed attorney into pleading guilty.

In a sworn deposition on Dec. 14, Dana Bullcoming said his testimony during the change of plea phase of his case was false. During that testimony he acknowledged that he had coerced the victim into sex by threatening to arrest her.

After Bullcoming’s conviction, the victim in the case, who was impregnated by the rape, sued the BIA. Bullcoming’s Dec. 14 deposition was taken as part of that lawsuit.

As a result of Bullcoming’s apparent admission of perjury and that many of the facts alleged by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office are not true, attorneys representing the victim in the lawsuit have asked a judge for an emergency hearing to review the revelations.

Among the statements from Bullcoming in the recent deposition is that “he had sex with about a dozen other women while in uniform and while on duty as a BIA law enforcement officer,” according to the motion seeking the emergency hearing.

Attorneys for the victim, who is identified in court records as L.B., want Bullcoming to identify the other women he had sex with while on duty to see if they, too, were coerced.

The motion also claims Bullcoming admitted having what may have been an improper private meeting prior to his deposition with assistant U.S. Attorneys Randy Tanner and Mark Smith.

Billings attorney John Heenan is handling the lawsuit with attorney Timothy Bechtold. Heenan declined to comment for this story.

In October of 2015, L.B. called BIA police in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to report a drunk driver. Bullcoming responded and after finding the driver safe, he went to L.B.’s home and knocked. When she didn’t answer, he let himself in, according to court records. L.B. acknowledged she had been drinking and that her three children were asleep in the house. Bullcoming threatened to have her arrested and have social services remove the children.

When she objected, Bullcoming said, “Something has to be done.”

L.B. asked him if that “something” was sex and he said, yes.

“L.B. agreed to have sex with Officer Dana Bullcoming in lieu of going to jail,” court records state.

Because Bullcoming admitted during his sentencing that he had raped the woman, and said he accepted responsibility, the judge approved a lighter sentence.

Bullcoming’s court-appointed defense attorney Steve Babcock told the judge, “Dana acknowledges the seriousness of the offense in this case. He is remorseful for what he’s done, and he will apologize to the victim for his actions.”

While the judge could have sentenced Bullcoming to 10 years in prison, the court instead imposed a three-year sentence.