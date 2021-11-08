Exhausted St. V's staff welcomes 30 federal health workers to help with surge

A team of medical professionals from the federal government arrived at St. Vincent Healthcare Monday to provide surge support in response to consistently high hospitalizations due COVID-19 infections.

The team of 30 health care professionals are affiliated with the National Disaster Medical System, which is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Made up of doctors, nurses, paramedics, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, a pharmacist and administrative support specialists, the team will be serving at St. V’s for 14 days, according to Chrisity Westmoreland, the team’s commander.

The hospital can apply for additional federal support if needed at the end of the deployment.

The Tennessee-one federal disaster medical assistance team, TN-1 DMAT, that Westmoreland leads deploys to areas where resources have been overwhelmed from natural disasters or public health emergencies. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Westmoreland and her team have been busy, deploying twice in 2020 and twice in 2021.