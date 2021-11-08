Exhausted St. V's staff welcomes 30 federal health workers to help with surge

A team of medical professionals from the federal government arrived at St. Vincent Healthcare Monday to provide surge support in response to consistently high hospitalizations due COVID-19 infections.
The team of 30 health care professionals are affiliated with the National Disaster Medical System, which is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Made up of doctors, nurses, paramedics, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, a pharmacist and administrative support specialists, the team will be serving at St. V’s for 14 days, according to Chrisity Westmoreland, the team’s commander.
The hospital can apply for additional federal support if needed at the end of the deployment.
The Tennessee-one federal disaster medical assistance team, TN-1 DMAT, that Westmoreland leads deploys to areas where resources have been overwhelmed from natural disasters or public health emergencies. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Westmoreland and her team have been busy, deploying twice in 2020 and twice in 2021.
Each of the members are intermittent federal employees who all have “full-time, regular jobs,” in their respective states, Westmoreland said. Since the pandemic began, Westmoreland has helped with the COVID response in Atlanta when hundreds of cruise ship passengers arrived in need of care and screening for COVID. In Memphis, she and her team administered 11,000 vaccinations in 11 days.
St. V’s Chief Nursing Officer BJ Gilmore applied through the state for federal support as hospitalizations soared, with October brining the highest single day hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
DHHS assesses hospitalizations and resources, or lack thereof, in the community that applies and then determines the level of federal support needed.
“We’ve seen steady COVID patients here for such an extended period of time, and it’s really taxed our resources,” Gilmore said. “(Staff) are getting sick, family members are sick, it’s the impact of COVID on their whole lives.”
The hospital has offered incentives for existing staff to work more, which many have taken, Gilmore said, and in the last few months the hospital has employed 60 to 70 travelers at all times. But even with the support, staffing resources are not able to keep up with the demand.
The hospital’s emergency department has also been experiencing incredibly high volumes of both COVID and non-COVID patients, forcing the hospital to pull staff from other departments to help out, Gilmore said.
DMAT will be assisting in the emergency department to provide relief for nurses and help expand capacity if needed. The team will also be administering monoclonal antibody treatments for those in the early stages of infection.
On Monday, St. V’s was caring for 57 COVID-positive inpatients with 13 in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators. The hospital also has 84 nursing positions and 50 support staff positions open.
“For a hospital our size, that’s quite a taxing amount,” Gilmore said.
Though some applications have been rolling in, many are from new graduates who will require more time and resources to bring on. More experienced nurses are needed but are a challenge to find.
Billings Clinic also welcomed an eight-member team from the DHHS who are on a 30-day deployment.
All are pharmacists who will help with COVID testing and pediatric vaccination.