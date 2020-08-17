Expect increase in COVID-19 cases with Billings school restarting, health official says

Several board members expressed concern about the two-week cycle. Trustee Russ Hall said the cycle was enough to prompt him to recommend that his son opt into online-only learning instead.

The model strikes a balance between safety and learning, Upham said, and there will be some “flexibility” for students who want to switch if they don’t like the alternating block schedule.

Several people submitted public comments raising concerns about the lack of information about scheduling and their planning for teachers.

“At this point in time, many of us are frozen,” Christian Burge wrote. “We need more time.”

A preliminary plan would have launched remote learning on Sept. 8, but that’s been moved up to Aug. 28, Upham said.

Masks

He reiterated that the district will have a firm stance on mask wearing after Felton told trustees that medical exceptions for masks are "very limited." Kids who refuse to wear masks will be sent home.

"I'm not going to negotiate this with parents, I'm not going to negotiate this with students," Upham told trustees. "I need your support on this."