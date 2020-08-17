Expect increase in COVID-19 cases with Billings school restarting, health official says

There’s no specific threshold for shutting down Billings schools because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told School District 2 trustees Monday.
The meeting was the school board’s first back in the Lincoln Center board room since schools shuttered buildings in March. It comes as the district is one week away from returning kids to schools.
The district’s reopening plan splits kids into online or in-person learning; about 2,375 students opted online.
That plan doesn’t include specifics about what happens during an outbreak at a school. District officials have said that RiverStone health will manage contact tracing — a scenario that seems likely.
"I think it would be naive to not believe that we will see more cases once school starts," Felton said.
Anyone who is considered a “close contact” of a positive case will be notified, Felton said. But that doesn’t include a more general notification about a positive case in a school or class.
Upham addressed the scenario last week in a Facebook Live video.
“Will I be notified if there is a positive COVID case in my child’s classroom? The answer is probably no, unless your child is considered a close contact.”
Felton continued to back Upham’s efforts to open school buildings, arguing that there’s a compelling safety interest outside of the pandemic. He cited increases in calls to suicide prevention hotlines, higher alcohol sales, and a sharp decrease in child protective services referrals.
“What was lost was schools who are mandatory reporters getting those kids into safer situations,” he said, while also acknowledging the COVID-19 risk.
“Some kids will get sick. Most will not get very sick. Some will,” Felton said. “Heaven help us, hopefully this doesn’t happen, but there’s a risk that someone will perish from this disease.”
How COVID-19 trends for the general population in Yellowstone County affect school status will be a "constant conversation," Upham said.
Scheduling
The district is shifting toward a block schedule for middle and high schools, a departure from the usual six period day.
Current plans, which aren’t finalized, would use three period days that alternate in two week blocks; three classes for two weeks, three different classes for two weeks, then repeat for the semester.
It was born out of efforts to limit the mixing of students, local teachers union president Rachel Schillreff said, more like the cohorts proposed for elementary schools.
Several board members expressed concern about the two-week cycle. Trustee Russ Hall said the cycle was enough to prompt him to recommend that his son opt into online-only learning instead.
The model strikes a balance between safety and learning, Upham said, and there will be some “flexibility” for students who want to switch if they don’t like the alternating block schedule.
Several people submitted public comments raising concerns about the lack of information about scheduling and their planning for teachers.
“At this point in time, many of us are frozen,” Christian Burge wrote. “We need more time.”
A preliminary plan would have launched remote learning on Sept. 8, but that’s been moved up to Aug. 28, Upham said.
Masks
He reiterated that the district will have a firm stance on mask wearing after Felton told trustees that medical exceptions for masks are "very limited." Kids who refuse to wear masks will be sent home.
"I'm not going to negotiate this with parents, I'm not going to negotiate this with students," Upham told trustees. "I need your support on this."
Felton said that public health officials had pushed for Gov. Steve Bullock to expand that state's mask mandate to schools.
"Several of the superintendents said, 'I wish we had a requirement, but I don't think the board would go for it,'" Felton said.
Upham acknowledged that there's both excitement and fear in the community about schools reopening.
"We'll take it one day at a time," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.