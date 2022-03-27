Explosive fire at ExxonMobil Refinery in Lockwood remains under investigation

The cause of the explosion and fire at the ExxonMobil refinery that lit up the night sky over Lockwood Saturday beginning about 10 p.m., remains under investigation.

The fire burned for more than three hours before it was extinguished about 1:15 a.m., Sunday morning, said the refinery’s public affairs specialist Dan Carter.

“There were no injuries and all employees and contractors were accounted for,” Carter said.

The refinery employs more than 270 people and about 100 of contractors on a daily basis, according to its website.

It isn't yet clear how much damage was done, or what the cost of repairs might be. ExxonMobil officials didn't respond to questions about how the fire might affect production. The plant, which began operations in 1954, is capable of refining roughly 60,000 barrels of crude oil a day and produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually.

Along with the refinery’s own emergency response team, crews from Lockwood and Billings fire departments also responded, along with emergency personnel from Phillips 66 and CHS refiners, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department, and Department of Emergency Services.

The ExxonMobil Billings Refinery spans 720 acres, and its products include gasoline, diesel, asphalt, butane and propane. The refinery is in the sparsely populated area and the fire drew some onlookers, and a few passing motorists stopped to shoot video. No evacuation of the area was ordered.

“We are sorry this incident has occurred and apologize for any disruption or inconvenience,” Carter said.

Bystanders could see a smoke column rising from the refinery in the late evening hours and witnesses described flames erupting from the compound.

Josh Thometz was watching a movie with his family at his home on Lapin Street when they heard a boom echo outside. They went to the street and one of their neighbors told them the refinery was on fire. Thometz captured footage of the flames as first responders battled the blaze.

“A full assessment of any damages and an investigation of the cause will be taking place,” Carter said Sunday morning.

Air monitoring in the community showed no adverse readings from the fire, Carter added, and all relevant regulatory agencies have been notified.

