Exxon donates over 400 gallons of hand sanitizer to Yellowstone County

Sitting on two pallets in the Sandstone Pavilion at MetraPark are 84 buckets of liquid hand sanitizer, made by ExxonMobil at its plant in Louisiana and donated to Yellowstone County's disaster and emergency services department.

The only hand sanitizer left in the county's collection of emergency supplies — before the 420-gallon donation arrived Friday — were three store-bought pump bottles and some gallon jugs from the batch made at Trailhead Spirits Distillery in Billings.

That's what makes Exxon's donation so important, said K.C. Williams, director of the county's disaster and emergency services department.

"There's nowhere to get this stuff," he said.

But solving one problem has created another. Williams and his department must now find a way to get the hand sanitizer into something from which it can be dispensed, something smaller than a 5-gallon bucket.

All kinds of small containers, hand-pump jugs, spritzer bottles and other plastic receptacles are back-ordered for months, Williams said.