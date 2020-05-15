ExxonMobil, distributors team up to donate fuel to first responders, health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ExxonMobil and fuel wholesale distributors in Montana have teamed up to donate about $32,000 worth of fuel — an estimated 16,000 gallons — to various community front-line workers, first-responders and health care workers who are working to keep people safe, fed and supplied with necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a combination of bulk fuel provided to municipalities and fuel cards provided by collaborating wholesalers to community front-line workers and first-responders, the collaboration recognizes the important work being done by those on the front lines in various jobs.

Front-line workers who support the fuel, food, emergency response and other sectors across the state will be able to fuel up at Exxon-branded stations, Mobil-branded stations, and cardlock depots serviced by branded wholesalers.

Photos: First responder parade and C-130 flyover in Billings