ExxonMobil refinery employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A employee at the ExxonMobil Billings Refinery has recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

The employee tested positive within the past week and is isolating at home and receiving proper treatment, ExxonMobil spokesperson Dan Carter said Thursday.

Three people are now self-quarantining after contact tracing was done, Carter said. Carter couldn't provide any other details on the worker due to privacy.

The ExxonMobil Billings Refinery continues to implement protocols and guidance from the company's medicine and occupational health team, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and RiverStone Health, he said.

The refinery has implemented cleaning procedures for frequently touched surfaces and staff limit face-to-face meetings and the size of gatherings on-site. Employees are encouraged to practice social distancing, hand-washing and temperature monitoring. Face masks are also encouraged, Carter said.

"We're hoping for a quick recovery," Carter said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.