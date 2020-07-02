You are the owner of this article.
ExxonMobil refinery employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Billings
ExxonMobil refinery employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Billings

ExxonMobil Billings Refinery

The ExxonMobil Billings Refinery in 2017.

 HANNAH POTES, Billings Gazette file photo

A employee at the ExxonMobil Billings Refinery has recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

The employee tested positive within the past week and is isolating at home and receiving proper treatment, ExxonMobil spokesperson Dan Carter said Thursday.

Three people are now self-quarantining after contact tracing was done, Carter said. Carter couldn't provide any other details on the worker due to privacy.

The ExxonMobil Billings Refinery continues to implement protocols and guidance from the company's medicine and occupational health team, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and RiverStone Health, he said.

The refinery has implemented cleaning procedures for frequently touched surfaces and staff limit face-to-face meetings and the size of gatherings on-site. Employees are encouraged to practice social distancing, hand-washing and temperature monitoring. Face masks are also encouraged, Carter said.

"We're hoping for a quick recovery," Carter said.

