ExxonMobil sells Billings refinery to Houston-based Par Pacific

ExxonMobil's oil refinery in Lockwood was purchased by Houston-based Par Pacific for $310 million in a deal announced Thursday.

"This acquisition will significantly enhance our scale and geographic diversification and underpins our focus on pursing strategic growth initiatives," William Pate, president and CEO of Par Pacific, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming the dedicated and highly skilled Billings employees to our team. This acquisition expands our fully integrated downstream network in the western United States."

The Lockwood refinery has been operating since July 1949 and has the capacity to process roughly 60,000 barrels a day.

Par Pacific describes itself on its website as "a nimble, entrepreneurial organization" that seeks out "diamonds in the rough."

Along with the purchase of the Billings refinery, Par Pacific will also acquire its "associated marketing and logistics assets" from ExxonMobil.

"The logistics assets include the wholly-owned 70-mile Silvertip Pipeline, a 40% interest in the 750-mile Yellowstone refined products pipeline, and seven refined product terminals," according to the statement from Par Pacific.