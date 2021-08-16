Fair and 4H offer confidence and success to Lockwood boy

The first time Alex Luhman hauled his haltered steer into the Expo arena at MontanaFair four years ago, his mother was nervous. She feared that if the mostly non-verbal boy, who then was age 9, had a terrible experience it might put him off from participating in 4H in the future.
“I think I cried,” said his mom Kat Pfau. “We were worried. We really were worried.”
Those fears were unwarranted, and this year the now 13-year-old Alex is showing his fifth steer at the fair, along with two sheep and a presentation on small engines — skills his mom, who chairs the transportation and welding department at MSU-Billings, was excited for him to take on. In short, the fair-going veteran has a full plate and a lot of excitement.
Alex was born with a microdeletion of the 16th chromosome, which presents differently, if at all, in each person with the condition. But, for Alex, it means a delay in gross and fine motor skills that includes limited verbal communication. Despite only being able to communicate in phrases of about three words at a time, Alex tells stories easily to those who know him — especially his mother — and through gestures and hand signals. He also has a powerful smile and a desire to help others. His mom attributes his magnanimous nature to the generosity and compassion he has experienced from 4H and the fair community.
Alex has an amazing memory and he corrects his mother on details as the two talk about past fair experiences and his animals. While talking about a sheep his sister named Spring, he explained by using gestures to show a hopping motion that the sheep earned its name by jumping around everywhere it went. “Springs. Up, down,” he added to the gesture. He told similar stories about sheep escaping their pins and rustling them up with his younger sister, Kerstin Luhman.
Kat Pfau and local 4H Extension Agent Roni Baker had a strong desire for Alex to succeed that first year. They saw 4H as a place where Alex would learn new skills, take on responsibilities and be around caring people. And he did draw that support from his peers and the fair community as a whole. They helped him keep his animals clean, fed, trimmed and brushed for the yearly showing while his mom performed volunteer computer duties that kept her busy around the clock.
Complete strangers rallied to help him. A family of girls from his club in Huntley helped the boy so much during his first week-long exhibit in 2017 that those girls’ dad is now dating Alex’s mom.
Now, the fair is one of the highlights of Alex’s year. Last year his steer Marv earned a statewide “Steer of Merit” award in a competition that measured meat quality and marbling through an ultrasound machine. I’s a prestigious award for any 4H participant.
Alex wakes every day before seven to feed the animals. He cleans their pens, halter trains them and washes them down each night. Occasionally, he solicits the help of his sister.
“She’s bossy,” he added about his sister while smiling. But, in her absence, he raced across the 4H show room to show off her fair work. This year, Kerstin entered cakes she baked and decorated — one that took best in class — but she didn’t show any animals. Alex pointed out her cakes with pride and excitement.
This year, Alex is showing an 1,100-pound Hereford named Spicy. When asked how he’s hoping he’ll do this year, he said he thinks Spicy will “run” away during the show.
His mom jumped in to disagree, “Say, we’re hoping for a blue ribbon.”
“Yeah,” Alex responded. Then he added with some disgust for the color, “Not red!”
Alex raises his steers at his home in Lockwood, and participates with the Huntley Eagles 4H Club. His now Beef Leader, Shelby Shaw of Worden, gave him his first steer when their cow had twins in 2016. Alex was just eight at the time. He took it home to bottle feed and entered it in the fair 18 months later. The steer, despite being a bottle-fed calf, took second in its class.
He’s become a staple at the fair ever since. His mom said she hears from people often about seeing him show his animals, or how helpful Alex is to those around him. Alex is returning the same generosity and compassion he received from his peers and leaders in 4H, said his mom.
Pfau had grown up in 4H herself, and when she graduated college and moved back to Billings she volunteered to help at the fair by running the computer programs. So, when Alex wanted to show his first steer, she feared she needed to be in two places at once. But the community’s help made it easy and, more importantly, enjoyable for Alex.
“Our 4H club, they knew that I was working,” explained Pfau, “and everybody in the club said, ‘We got it. Don’t worry about your son, we’ll help him.’ So, somebody was always there with him and hanging out with him... There were tears of happiness almost every night.”
Alex represents the best of 4H as a program, according to Baker, the Extension agent. Not only can everybody participate, but everyone can succeed, she stated.
Pfau has enjoyed the direction and responsibility the program has given Alex too. Learning life skills and the value of hard work has driven him to start mowing lawns for the neighbors. He puts his small engine skills to use changing the mowers oil and making repairs. His project poster board showing off the assortment of tools he needs to fix the engine, and mason jars hold clean and dirty samples of oil and engine fluids he used to demonstrate engine maintenance.
Academically, his time in 4H has paid off as well, his mom explained. Turning nuts and bolts has increased his ability to hold a pencil and he has things to talk about at school and relate to teachers and students. It has done wonders for his confidence too.
“He’s always been so happy and easy to be around,” said Baker. “But he’s, you know, ‘I can do this,’ is what I see.”
Alex gets support from everybody, "it's truly amazing to see," said Pfau. Then she added, "Truly when they say it takes a village to raise kids, it's a village raising Alex."