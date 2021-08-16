Fair and 4H offer confidence and success to Lockwood boy

The first time Alex Luhman hauled his haltered steer into the Expo arena at MontanaFair four years ago, his mother was nervous. She feared that if the mostly non-verbal boy, who then was age 9, had a terrible experience it might put him off from participating in 4H in the future.

“I think I cried,” said his mom Kat Pfau. “We were worried. We really were worried.”

Those fears were unwarranted, and this year the now 13-year-old Alex is showing his fifth steer at the fair, along with two sheep and a presentation on small engines — skills his mom, who chairs the transportation and welding department at MSU-Billings, was excited for him to take on. In short, the fair-going veteran has a full plate and a lot of excitement.

Alex was born with a microdeletion of the 16th chromosome, which presents differently, if at all, in each person with the condition. But, for Alex, it means a delay in gross and fine motor skills that includes limited verbal communication. Despite only being able to communicate in phrases of about three words at a time, Alex tells stories easily to those who know him — especially his mother — and through gestures and hand signals. He also has a powerful smile and a desire to help others. His mom attributes his magnanimous nature to the generosity and compassion he has experienced from 4H and the fair community.