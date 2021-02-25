Fair weather good for airport construction

Unseasonably warm temperatures for the last several months has helped the multi-million dollar overhaul of Billings Logan International Airport move forward at a steady clip.
With the exception of mid-February's bitter cold snap, work crews at the Billings airport have had clear skies and mild weather for much of the fall and winter to help them keep on schedule.
The airport launched a four-year, $60 million remodeling project in the fall of 2019 that is now in its second phase. The goal of the remodel is to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.
"They were cruising here this fall," airport director Kevin Ploehn said of the work crews. "The weather has really helped."
Work on the second phase of the project is now in its second year and includes the expansion of Concourse A, the construction of a new security screening area and updated facilities for TSA.
Crews hope to have the projects finished by November, at which point work on the Concourse B expansion will begin, along with the construction of a new great room, a new restaurant and bar, and a children's play area.
"It's a lot of moving parts," Ploehn said.
Work on one concourse means one half of the airport is shut down, forcing all flights and passengers to load, depart and arrive at the other concourse.
Air traffic slowed to a trickle at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, meaning construction crews had fewer travelers in the airport around which to work. But the runways were still busy. Federal stimulus dollars kept flights around the country running, which meant the Billings airport never saw a dip in air traffic.
Having fewer travelers helped airport staff and work crews maintain the social distancing required to help slow the spread of the virus, Ploehn said. But it didn't really make work go faster, he said. With flights coming and going everyday, the airport was still as busy with air traffic as it always was.
The same federal stimulus dollars that helped the airlines also provided a lifeline to airports. The Billings airport received $12.7 million in CARES Act money, funding that Ploehn could put towards construction projects.
Instead, Ploehn has dedicated the money to shore up the airport's operations costs. The reduction in air travel through Billings last year equaled out to a roughly $5 million loss in revenue for the airport.
Since then, traveling has increased from where it was in the late spring and early summer, but Ploehn said it could be another two years before the airport is back to the number of travelers it saw pre-pandemic.
Using the CARES Act money to fill in the airport's operational shortfalls over the next few years means Ploehn won't have to pull from other revenue sources to keep the airport running, he said.
"It takes the pressure off," he said.
The remodel project had been planned long before the pandemic hit and its financing was already either in place or accounted for when crews started work in the fall of 2019. The entire project is scheduled to finish by spring of 2023 and will be paid for through FAA grants, airport funds and revenue bonds.