Fair weather good for airport construction

Unseasonably warm temperatures for the last several months has helped the multi-million dollar overhaul of Billings Logan International Airport move forward at a steady clip.

With the exception of mid-February's bitter cold snap, work crews at the Billings airport have had clear skies and mild weather for much of the fall and winter to help them keep on schedule.

The airport launched a four-year, $60 million remodeling project in the fall of 2019 that is now in its second phase. The goal of the remodel is to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.

"They were cruising here this fall," airport director Kevin Ploehn said of the work crews. "The weather has really helped."

Work on the second phase of the project is now in its second year and includes the expansion of Concourse A, the construction of a new security screening area and updated facilities for TSA.