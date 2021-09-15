Fall Arbor Day ceremony set for Thursday, Sept. 16

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department is planning the annual Arbor Day ceremony at North Park on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m.

The fall Arbor Day celebration will featured educational booths for around 300 fifth grade students in the morning, followed by the official Arbor Day ceremony and planting of the Arbor Day tree.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole will accept the 37th consecutive Tree City USA award and plant the ceremonial Arbor Day tree.

The event is free and open to the public.

