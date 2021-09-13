Falling rocks push Metra to close smoking patio at First Interstate Arena

Officials have closed the smoking patio on the east side of First Interstate Arena, which sits at the base of a sandstone ledge and above which sits one of the two main parking lots for MetraPark.
Signs on the arena doors leading to the smoking patio announced that the area had been closed due to "unstable rock conditions."
"Rocks fall off of that cliff on occasion," said Tim Goodridge, assistant general manger of MetraPark.
The rock wall itself is stable, he said. But smaller rocks have dropped from above enough times to cause concern. As such Metra officials believed closing the patio was the most prudent to keep people out of the area and avoid any kind of accident.
Goodridge said they simply didn't feel comfortable with patrons using the area until staff can put measures in place to keep the rock face secure.
"We're talking about mitigating it somehow," he said.
An option for the county is placing some kind of netting over the cliff, similar to what's used on rock walls that face highways and interstates, he said.
The patio area was originally designed to be an additional exit from the arena to help evacuate attendees. Goodridge said for now it will continue to be used for that purpose.
He also noted that the whole area east of the arena could change depending on what ends up in the final master plan for the redesign of MetraPark.
County officials started the process of creating a master plan for a newly redesgned MetraPark nearly two years ago. An initial draft master plan was presented to the county last summer and included plans to build a new entryway into the park complex, to beautify its appearance along Main Street and to improve the intersection at First Avenue North.
Earlier this summer, officials unveiled MetraPark Vision 2025, the publicity campaign to seek input from county residents and learn what they want in a new MetraPark as the county prepares to finalize the master plan.
The project's website, MetraParkVision.com includes videos, economic data and an interactive map of the entire facility that displays options from the master plan and explains what could happen with a remodeled and updated MetraPark.
Officials are hopeful the public will engage with the campaign and give their thoughts, critiques and ideas of what a redesigned MetraPark should offer and look like. Redeveloping MetraPark will be a multi-million dollar project, likely requiring a voter-approved bond, and so the county will need residents' support to make the project happen.