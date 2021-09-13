Falling rocks push Metra to close smoking patio at First Interstate Arena

Officials have closed the smoking patio on the east side of First Interstate Arena, which sits at the base of a sandstone ledge and above which sits one of the two main parking lots for MetraPark.

Signs on the arena doors leading to the smoking patio announced that the area had been closed due to "unstable rock conditions."

"Rocks fall off of that cliff on occasion," said Tim Goodridge, assistant general manger of MetraPark.

The rock wall itself is stable, he said. But smaller rocks have dropped from above enough times to cause concern. As such Metra officials believed closing the patio was the most prudent to keep people out of the area and avoid any kind of accident.

Goodridge said they simply didn't feel comfortable with patrons using the area until staff can put measures in place to keep the rock face secure.

"We're talking about mitigating it somehow," he said.

An option for the county is placing some kind of netting over the cliff, similar to what's used on rock walls that face highways and interstates, he said.