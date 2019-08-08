Longtime General Motors car designer David North will appear as a guest judge at the MSU Billings Alumni Association’s first-ever Homecoming Car Show, taking place in the MSUB parking garage from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
North worked for GM from 1959 until his retirement 33 years later. As the company’s chief designer, he is credited with influencing the Pontiac GTO, Oldsmobile Toronado and Buick Riviera, among others. A Senior High graduate in the class of 1955, North returned to Billings to take over his father's business, North Investment Co. Although he no longer designs cars, North remains active in the close-knit car community. He judges many car shows, usually at the national level.
North says he's excited to have the community involved in the Homecoming Car Show, according to a press release from MSUB. As a presenter and judge, he plans to show his 1991 Buick Reatta at the event.
Show registration is open. Participants in the antique (1900-1949), classic (1950-1989) and late model (1990-present) categories are eligible for prizes, including the Chancellor’s Choice and People’s Choice awards. The first 100 cars to sign up will receive a dash plaque, and anyone registering before Sept. 5 receives a $5 discount.
The show is free for the public to view the cars and meet North. The event will include live music, prizes, food trucks, and more as part of MSU Billings’ Homecoming celebration.
The community, alumni and current students are invited to participate in the show. Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m., with the car show opening to the public at 4:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 7 p.m
Other student and alumni activities will also take place throughout MSUB’s homecoming weekend, Oct. 4-5.
For more information about the car show, go to msubfoundation.com/homecoming-car-show, or contact Gillette Vaira, director of alumni relations, by calling 657-2253, or emailing gillette.vaira@msubillings.edu.