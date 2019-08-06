Kids of all ages are invited to explore, take pictures of and learn about all kinds of heavy equipment and emergency service vehicles — and even operate a back hoe — at the inaugural Yellowstone Dig It Days, taking place at 2949 N. Frontage Road in Lockwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The event is produced by Yellowstone Family, a newly created nonprofit organization. Proceeds from Yellowstone Dig It Days benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Billings Family YMCA and the Lockwood Optimists Club.
The first 500 kids at the event will receive “Dig It” t-shirts and a plastic hard hat. Concrete and materials will be available for kids to make and decorate stepping stones to take home. Food and drink vendors will be on site, as well as a kids tattoo booth. Knife River will haul in 100 tons of sand to create one of the biggest sand mountains ever seen in Yellowstone County, according to a press release from organizers.
Admission costs $5 per person or $10 per family. For more information, call 406-672-5941, or go to yellowstonedigitdays.com.