Family of Box Elder man killed by police in October holds rally

Friends and family of a Box Elder man killed by Billings police in October held a gathering at the Yellowstone County courthouse Tuesday, drawing attention to their request for independent investigations of fatal on-duty shootings.

“I just want an outside source,” said Betty Jean Mavity, the mother of Chance Mavity, who was killed in 2019 after a foot pursuit with police. Chance Mavity fired five shots at police, officers said during the inquest.

Mavity was joined by Vina Stump, the mother of Cole Stump, who is the Box Elder man killed in Billings in October. Police say he did not comply with directives during an on-the-ground struggle and then pointed a handgun at them. The case has not yet reached a coroner’s inquest.

A group of approximately 30 people braved the cold for the gathering on the courthouse lawn.