Family of missing Freda Knowshisgun holds out hope of finding her

That was a few years ago, she added. Since then, they haven’t gotten any updates from anyone.

“Nothing,” Frances added.

Tribal police often have responsibility for missing tribal citizens. But if they are found murdered, the FBI becomes involved. If children and adults are trafficked across state borders, or live on one reservation or city and disappear from another, it can become even more difficult to find them.

“That’s the jurisdictional nightmare. Our biggest fear when a woman is taken or a child is taken is that they leave the state. That is something that needs to be fixed,” said Deborah Maytubee Shipman, founder of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA.

“Whenever we do one and we find they’re somewhere else, we try to link in the police departments,” she said.

The nonprofit advocates for families, coordinates searches and supports relatives, among other work. It has a huge following on Facebook, with its posts about missing and murdered Indigenous people often shared several hundred times, and has added staff as the workload has grown since Shipman founded it several years ago.