Family returns home after tragedy and care in Billings

Nancy Nottingham Voorhees began her morning in early August at her sister, Betsy Rothley’s, home in Spokane, Washington. She was staying with her father until Betsy, Paul and their two twin daughters, Riley and Reagan, returned from vacation.
Then she got an emergency call from Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber and that same day was on a flight to Montana. A social worker at the hospital had said her sister’s family had been in a terrible accident.
When Voorhees finally got to see her sister, Betsy was too injured from the accident to speak. From her hospital bed, Betsy could only use a pen to write in Nancy's hand.
The first thing Nancy spelled was the name, Riley.
The 14-year-old Riley had been traveling with her twin sister, Reagan, and their parents through Eastern Montana, moving from Pine, Colorado to Spokane. Both girls had spent all of their lives in the small town just outside Denver.
With Paul at the wheel, they were traveling west on I-90 near Big Timber when the accident occurred. The vehicle drifted into the median, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, over-corrected and then rolled off the interstate.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle flipped onto its hood in in creek. Betsy, Paul and Reagan were taken to Billings Clinic, and its branch in Big Timber, Pioneer Medical Center.
When Betsy spelled out Riley's name in Nancy's hand, Nancy had already been told by officers that Riley had been killed in the crash.
On a white board in Nancy's room at the Billings Clinic, where she went through several surgeries and physical therapy until her flight home to Spokane last Thursday, Betsy wrote: “I can’t do this without you.”
Throughout much of August, Billings became home for the family. Paul had shattered his shoulder and broken his collarbone and three ribs. He would need surgery on his back and neck. Betsy wouldn’t be able to walk for several weeks, and needed treatment for a compound fracture in one leg and torn ligaments in the other.
Reagan, who was out of care within days, needed somebody to talk to. She survived the crash nearly unscathed. While her parents went through surgeries and treatments for weeks, healthcare workers, chaplains and family kept Reagan company.
“There was an amazing doctor who sat with Reagan right after the crash…I walked in to see them both up on the exam table, feet swinging, and with an arm around her,” said Voorhees, who spoke on behalf of her family while they focused on recovering.
A nurse at Pioneer Medical Center, who stayed in touch with Reagan during her time in Billings, took her on a hike through Two Moon Park. A deputy chaplain from Big Timber played bocce ball with her.
Betsy, a registered nurse for most of her career, spent several days in the ICU with punctured lungs, and needed surgery for a perforated liver. Since she first arrived in Montana, her sister rarely left her side. Voorhees said with her years of experience, Betsy sometimes directed healthcare workers through replacing her wound vac dressings.
Vorhees, who used to work at The Billings Gazette, spoke with Jim Duncan, director of the Billings Clinic Foundation. As the charity branch of the hospital, the foundation offers funding for patients receiving treatment at the clinic and their families.
“There are no more tears,” Nancy said to Duncan.
The Billings Clinic Foundation offered the Rothleys and their visiting friends and family access to additional resources like a rental car. The foundation also secured a dentist to pull one of Paul’s teeth that had been cracked in the crash. Although housing eventually came through friends of the family, the foundation had prepared a place for the three to stay.
The Foundation's annual fundraiser, the Billings Clinic Classic, concluded last weekend having netted more than $650,000 in donations.
“She (Voorhees) gave us this list that was very modest, and I said, ‘There’s nothing in this to eat on here,’ so we added to it,” said Duncan, the president of the Billings Clinic Foundation.
With around half of the patients being treated at Billings Clinic for trauma living outside the area, the foundation has been able to supply temporary homes, cars and groceries.
“We’ve filled a lot of tanks with gas and with these patient assistant funds…You don’t have time to plan for trauma,” Duncan said.
Betsy boarded a private plane for Spokane last Thursday, to be with her daughter and husband who had left ahead of her. The plane was provided courtesy of friends of the Foundation, and spared the still-recovering Betsy a 9-hour car ride. In order to get home, however, she had to scale the three steps into the plane.
In the weeks before her flight, her physical therapy made a slight deviation to focus on those upcoming three steps that she would have to take.
“She said she didn’t care if she had to sit down and crawl her way on, she was getting on the plane,” her sister said.
With some help, and with one leg in a cast and a crutch tucked under an arm, she eased her way on board.
A memorial service for Riley will be held at a later time. Voorhees said Riley liked to call herself the daughter she never had.
Of the two, Nancy said Riley was the talker and Reagan more reserved. When visiting her grandfather in his retirement home before he moved in with the family, Voorhees said Riley always had compliments for those she met in the elevator, telling them “I like your earrings” or “I like your top.”
“What she taught me was to always be kind,” Voorhees said. “No matter what.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.