Family returns home after tragedy and care in Billings

With around half of the patients being treated at Billings Clinic for trauma living outside the area, the foundation has been able to supply temporary homes, cars and groceries.

“We’ve filled a lot of tanks with gas and with these patient assistant funds…You don’t have time to plan for trauma,” Duncan said.

Betsy boarded a private plane for Spokane last Thursday, to be with her daughter and husband who had left ahead of her. The plane was provided courtesy of friends of the Foundation, and spared the still-recovering Betsy a 9-hour car ride. In order to get home, however, she had to scale the three steps into the plane.

In the weeks before her flight, her physical therapy made a slight deviation to focus on those upcoming three steps that she would have to take.

“She said she didn’t care if she had to sit down and crawl her way on, she was getting on the plane,” her sister said.

With some help, and with one leg in a cast and a crutch tucked under an arm, she eased her way on board.

A memorial service for Riley will be held at a later time. Voorhees said Riley liked to call herself the daughter she never had.