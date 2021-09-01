Family Stabilization grant works to intervene early, decrease children in foster care

As development takes off, the St. John’s team plans to avoid duplicating other services that are already available in the area, said St. John’s Family Services Director Trudi Paulson.

Paulson hopes that the program will help families access resources that are often only available after parents qualify, usually after children are already transferred to foster care. Typically, the qualification thresholds are in place due to federal rules for managing child welfare funding.

Family Stabilization Initiative utilizes a wraparound model that should provide parents with resources to meet the needs of their children before separation or potentially an arrest occurs, ultimately saving “tons” of federal dollars, Paulson said.

In the program, Paulson plans to “meet parents where they’re at,” and let the families decide what services they want access to, even if Paulson or Rettig feel something different would be appropriate.

“We’re going to start with what (they) want and see if that is going to move us along faster,” Paulson said.

Sometimes services evaporate as funding runs out and “families get forgotten,” Rettig said. “You feel like you’re putting little Band-Aids on, but we’re all doing the best we can with what we have.”