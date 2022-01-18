Family sues after father dies at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings

“Management had kept the place understaffed to save money, so when the pandemic came along all the circumstances were in place for this sort of thing (the negligence and deaths) to happen,” said John Heenan, whose Billings law firm Heenan & Cook has filed the suit on behalf of the family.

Petersen had grown up in Sidney and eventually moved to Billings. He raised four children with his wife Lynda, according to his obituary, and he'd been a fine singer and musician performing with numerous barbershop quartets and choirs. He was also an able golfer, playing semi-pro, and had in fact married his wife on the No. 8 hole at the Highlands Country Club in Billings.

Petersen tested positive for COVID on July, 8, 2020, but was asymptomatic. Weeks later, he became so sick he had to be hospitalized. After 10 days in the hospital, he was sent back to Canyon Creek for hospice care. He died Sept. 18.

Koelsch Senior Communities of Olympia, Washington, operates 35 care facilities in eight states, and has approximately 100 investors. The company’s CEO is Aaron Koelsch. In a 2019 interview, the company’s CFO Dennis Christianson was asked how the company defines a healthy profit margin while striking the right mission balance.