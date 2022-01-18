Family sues after father dies at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings

The family of one of the 17 residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings who died last year has filed suit claiming the facility was negligent.
In the lawsuit, the family of Robert W. Petersen, who died at age 74 in September 2020, says Canyon Creek’s corporate owner, Koelsch Senior Communities, purposely kept the facility understaffed to save money.
“Canyon Creek’s staffing levels were intentionally insufficient during Petersen’s time as a resident to limit expenses and maximize revenue,” alleges the suit filed Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Problems caused by the staffing shortages were compounded as the pandemic swept through the facility. By July 3, 2020, at least 43 of the facility’s 59 residents and 15 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. In less than three weeks, 15 residents died, with two more dying not long after.
The virus had so overwhelmed the care home that the National Guard and volunteers from Billings Clinic were deployed to help run the facility.
During much of the pandemic, Petersen’s family was restricted from visiting him. When they were finally able to visit, he had lost a significant amount of weight and was no longer able to talk, swallow, or stand, the suit claims. One family member said when she visited she found him soaked in his own urine.
“Management had kept the place understaffed to save money, so when the pandemic came along all the circumstances were in place for this sort of thing (the negligence and deaths) to happen,” said John Heenan, whose Billings law firm Heenan & Cook has filed the suit on behalf of the family.
Petersen had grown up in Sidney and eventually moved to Billings. He raised four children with his wife Lynda, according to his obituary, and he'd been a fine singer and musician performing with numerous barbershop quartets and choirs. He was also an able golfer, playing semi-pro, and had in fact married his wife on the No. 8 hole at the Highlands Country Club in Billings.
Petersen tested positive for COVID on July, 8, 2020, but was asymptomatic. Weeks later, he became so sick he had to be hospitalized. After 10 days in the hospital, he was sent back to Canyon Creek for hospice care. He died Sept. 18.
Koelsch Senior Communities of Olympia, Washington, operates 35 care facilities in eight states, and has approximately 100 investors. The company’s CEO is Aaron Koelsch. In a 2019 interview, the company’s CFO Dennis Christianson was asked how the company defines a healthy profit margin while striking the right mission balance.
“Trying to balance margin and mission (CEO Koelsch) would be the first one to tell you, as a leader of a for-profit company, his goal is to make money,” Christianson said. He went on to say “labor costs are huge and have the biggest effect on expenses.”
“In other words,” the suit claims, “cuts in staffing are made to increase profit margins.”
Along with understaffing Canyon Creek, staff members were “improperly trained and improperly experienced during Petersen’s time as a resident.
And, when then-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in July, 2020, offered care facilities in the state free COVID testing, Canyon Creek declined, the lawsuit states.
By the time COVID began its deadly sweep through Canyon Creek, Koelsch Communities was certainly aware that numerous COVID deaths had occurred in other similar facilities. Beginning in late-February 2020, at least 35 residents of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
“Koelsch Communiteis could reasonably foresee that a failure to develop and implement proper infection prevention protocols could lead to catastrophic results in its own communities,” the family says in the suit.
Canyon Creek Memory Care was earlier sued by the family of Daniel Shively, a resident who died in 2018. Shively was assaulted by another resident of the facility, who pushed Shively to the floor, causing a fatal subdural hematoma and skull fracture, the lawsuit states.