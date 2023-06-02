Family Support Network recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their second-annual Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be deployed to provide programs that promote the development of healthy parent-child interactions to interrupt the multi-generational cycle of abuse, neglect, hopelessness, poverty, and drug abuse.

“This donation helps us to further our mission of helping families raise healthy children," said Shawn Byrne, executive director of Family Support Network.

First Interstate Bank launched the Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s 14-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. Family Support Network was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 500 submissions thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Mark Kary, special assets officer at First Interstate in Billings.

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants of 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, to boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty, and support nonprofit organizations.