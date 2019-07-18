{{featured_button_text}}

The Family Tree Center, located at 2520 Fifth Ave. S., will provide its annual Nurturing Parenting Facilitator Training July 30-Aug. 1.

The philosophy of program emphasizes the importance of raising children in a warm, trusting and caring household, according to a press release from Family Tree Center.

Some of the topics include:

  • Empathy
  • Parents as models of healthy individuals to their children
  • Discipline, rewards, consequences
  • Establishing family rules
  • Healthy child development
  • The impact of violence
  • Oxytocin, attachment and the brain
  • Building healthy sexual self-worth
  • Recognizing and communicating feelings
  • Problem-solving and decision-making
  • Personal power and independence

Cost for this training is $250, which includes all materials, light breakfasts and snacks. CEUs are available to participants.

Enrollment is required. To register, call 252-9799, or go to familytreecenterbillings.org.

