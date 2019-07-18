The Family Tree Center, located at 2520 Fifth Ave. S., will provide its annual Nurturing Parenting Facilitator Training July 30-Aug. 1.
The philosophy of program emphasizes the importance of raising children in a warm, trusting and caring household, according to a press release from Family Tree Center.
Some of the topics include:
- Empathy
- Parents as models of healthy individuals to their children
- Discipline, rewards, consequences
- Establishing family rules
- Healthy child development
- The impact of violence
- Oxytocin, attachment and the brain
- Building healthy sexual self-worth
- Recognizing and communicating feelings
- Problem-solving and decision-making
- Personal power and independence
Cost for this training is $250, which includes all materials, light breakfasts and snacks. CEUs are available to participants.
Enrollment is required. To register, call 252-9799, or go to familytreecenterbillings.org.