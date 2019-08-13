A crash Tuesday afternoon at an intersection on the far West End of Billings caused a vehicle to go spinning onto its side and sent one person to an area hospital.
Injuries to that person didn't appear to be life threatening, said Trooper Justin Moran of the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at the intersection of King Avenue West and South 64th Street West. It was reported at about 12:30 p.m.
A southbound pickup hit the back end of a westbound SUV as it crossed through the intersection, Moran said.
The SUV spun out and came to rest on its side on King Avenue West with the front of the vehicle positioned to the east.
The driver of that vehicle was helped out of her car on scene.
Moran said he believed the driver of the pickup thought the intersection was a four way stop and so he began driving through the intersection after yielding to another vehicle, at which point he hit the back end of the SUV.
The intersection in question has stop signs at its north and south entrances on South 64th Street West, but has no east-west stop signs.