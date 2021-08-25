 Skip to main content
Farm to Trunk distribution set for Aug. 26-27

The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes Aug. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue North. Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

Please wear a mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries to your car. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call 406-259-2856.

