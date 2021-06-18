Farm to Trunk distribution set for June 21-24

The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes June 21 through June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

Please wear your mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries to your car. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call (406) 259-2856.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0