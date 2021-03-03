 Skip to main content
Farm to Trunk event kicks off
A line of vehicles for the first day of the Billings Food Bank's Farm to Trunk event Wednesday morning stretched from the Food Bank parking lot, around the building and down 3rd Avenue North for blocks. One person in line said that despite the lengthy appearance, the wait was only about 30-45 minutes.

Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Saturday, the Food Bank is holding a Farm to Trunk event to put food into the hands of thousands of residents.

The drive-thru operation is held at the Food Bank at 2112 4th Avenue N. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and individuals are allowed one visit during the four-day event. Organizers emphasize that the event is for everybody and that there is plenty of food to go around.

Shelli Harper, who has worked for the Food Bank for about a year and a half, said they will serve about 500 vehicles each day, which amounts to around 2000 families helped over the span of the four-day event.

Harper praised the efforts of volunteers — veterans and newcomers alike — and attributed the the event's smooth operation to them.

"We have some lovely volunteers," she said. "They really make it happen."

Anybody interested in helping distribute food for the Billings Food Bank can call 406-259-2856 for more information.

Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Saturday, the Billings Food Bank is holding a Farm to Trunk event to put food into the hands of thousands of residents.

