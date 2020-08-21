 Skip to main content
Farm to Trunk food distribution planned in Billings, Huntley

date 2020-08-21

Farm to Trunk food distribution planned in Billings, Huntley

Billings Food Bank volunteers load food during the first Farm to Trunk distribution day in July. Food distribution events are planned from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at the food bank parking lot, and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Barkemeyer Park in Huntley.

The Billings Food Bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Aug. 26-28 in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

On Sept. 3, the food bank will distribute food at Barkemeyer Park in Huntley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is eligible to receive the items, according to a press release from the food bank. Individuals are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are need to assist with food distribution. Anyone wanting to help should call 406-259-2856.

