Farm to Trunk food distribution planned in Billings, Huntley

The Billings Food Bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Aug. 26-28 in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

On Sept. 3, the food bank will distribute food at Barkemeyer Park in Huntley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is eligible to receive the items, according to a press release from the food bank. Individuals are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are need to assist with food distribution. Anyone wanting to help should call 406-259-2856.

