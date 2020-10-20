 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

{{featured_button_text}}
Farm to Trunk

Dick Anderson and other Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day in July. On Thursday and Friday, food distribution will again take place in the food bank's parking lot from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Billings Food Bank will distribute grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Everyone is eligible to receive the items. In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots
Local News

Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots

Steve Tobin lives on Avenue F near Pioneer Park and was walking to his office in downtown Billings Tuesday morning when he saw what looked like a pile of trash at the base of a tree near the street.

"There was a torn up ballot," he said. "I didn't know what to do with it."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News