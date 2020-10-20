Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

The Billings Food Bank will distribute grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.
Everyone is eligible to receive the items. In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.
Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.
