Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

Farm to Trunk

Billings Food Bank volunteers load food during the first Farm to Trunk distribution day in July. Three more food distribution events are planned from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Nov. 10-12 in food bank's parking lot.

The Billings Food Bank plans three more Farm-to-Trunk distributions.

The food bank will distribute 40-pound food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 10-12, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

The pre-packaged USDA cartons will contain dairy, protein and produce items.

Everyone is eligible to receive the items. In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

