Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

The Billings Food Bank plans three Farm to Trunk food distributions.

The food bank will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Monday-Wednesday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Distribution is limited to one box per vehicle.

In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to wear masks, be courteous, and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

